Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 50 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPY. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 12,802,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,910,000 after buying an additional 7,924,250 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29,237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,374,000 after buying an additional 4,877,062 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 2,738,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,923,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,973,000 after buying an additional 1,776,784 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $299.75. 891,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,758,594. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $302.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.83 and its 200 day moving average is $292.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.3836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.