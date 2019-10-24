Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 1,430 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 39,264 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 689,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 775,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 15,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 179,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director G Steven Dawson acquired 7,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.07 per share, with a total value of $135,091.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,777.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R Steven Hamner sold 70,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $1,243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,312,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,331,245.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 349,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,573. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.50. 36,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 129.20%. The firm had revenue of $192.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.91%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 target price on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.18.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

