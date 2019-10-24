Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires 821 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up about 1.8% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 852,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,710,000 after purchasing an additional 73,004 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 17,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.59. The company had a trading volume of 40,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.08. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $109.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 30.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

