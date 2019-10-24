Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CICC Research lowered Fanhua from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fanhua in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fanhua currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FANH stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 168,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,866. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $35.55.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.13). Fanhua had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $130.87 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fanhua will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fanhua by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,829,000 after purchasing an additional 104,515 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fanhua by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,013,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,481,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at about $824,000. Institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

