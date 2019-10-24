Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.4% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $155,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 133,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 80.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 134,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 40,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

JPM stock opened at $125.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $125.15. The company has a market capitalization of $399.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.