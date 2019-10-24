EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie restated a neutral rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold.

EXPGY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.77. 74,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,992. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

