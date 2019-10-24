Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,648,000 after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 36,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $2,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,166.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney E. Harris sold 1,860 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $250,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,860 shares of company stock worth $5,586,330. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

EXPD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.56. 4,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,894. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $80.69.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

