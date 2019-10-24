ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Get ExlService alerts:

EXLS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. ExlService has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $70.03.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.60%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ExlService by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 180,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,929,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in ExlService by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.