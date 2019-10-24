Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Position Increased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 149.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 392,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 802,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 121,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 35,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $704,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,921 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $240.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 70.52% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXEL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

