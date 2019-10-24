EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,521,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,016,000 after purchasing an additional 309,043 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,303,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,394 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,535,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,434 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 242,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.92.

EXAS opened at $87.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of -64.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.12. EXACT Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $199.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The company’s revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $205,669.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,592.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $1,039,632.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,440. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

