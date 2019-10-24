Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evofem Biosciences Inc. develops and anticipates commercializing products which support and promote women as the primary healthcare consumer. The company is identifying and developing new and novel products which specifically address unmet needs in the areas of sexual and reproductive health, the prevention of acquisition of sexually transmitted infections and products which address or promote general health and wellbeing. Evofem Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Neothetics Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO CA. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EVFM. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

EVFM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.07. 719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,404. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $236.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $25,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

