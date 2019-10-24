EveryCoin (EVY) Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $287,103.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EveryCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, IDAX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

