Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.51. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $6.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $691.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.90 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EEFT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 price objective on Euronet Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.22.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.11. 526,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,537. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $91.78 and a 12-month high of $171.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.35.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $3,201,794.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,794.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 86.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 144.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

