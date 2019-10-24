E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) and Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Head to Head Contrast

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) and Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for E*TRADE Financial and Lake Shore Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E*TRADE Financial 1 4 8 0 2.54 Lake Shore Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

E*TRADE Financial currently has a consensus price target of $47.21, suggesting a potential upside of 15.45%. Given E*TRADE Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe E*TRADE Financial is more favorable than Lake Shore Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of E*TRADE Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of E*TRADE Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

E*TRADE Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Lake Shore Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. E*TRADE Financial pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

E*TRADE Financial has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lake Shore Bancorp has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares E*TRADE Financial and Lake Shore Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E*TRADE Financial 35.79% 18.41% 1.73% Lake Shore Bancorp 14.96% 4.68% 0.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares E*TRADE Financial and Lake Shore Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E*TRADE Financial $2.87 billion 3.48 $1.05 billion $3.89 10.51 Lake Shore Bancorp $24.01 million 3.71 $4.00 million N/A N/A

E*TRADE Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Lake Shore Bancorp.

Summary

E*TRADE Financial beats Lake Shore Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of industry-licensed customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two national financial centers, as well as in-person at 30 regional financial centers in the United States. E*TRADE Financial Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses. The company's loan portfolio consists of one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of February 08, 2018, it had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.

