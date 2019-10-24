E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 393.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,462 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,752,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,581,000 after buying an additional 957,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,775,000 after buying an additional 469,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,276,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,731,000 after buying an additional 389,154 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2,066.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 398,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,791,000 after buying an additional 380,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 5,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $230,824.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,728.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 53,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,420,925.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,159 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,003.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 target price on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.65.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

