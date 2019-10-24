Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,215,807 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,203% from the previous session’s volume of 67,076 shares.The stock last traded at $6.43 and had previously closed at $5.83.

ETON has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $110.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $30,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETON. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.