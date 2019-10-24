Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Shares of ETH stock opened at $19.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $516.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.98. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $23.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $28,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,077.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1,314.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 804.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 53.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 24.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

