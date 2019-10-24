Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 347.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 16.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 15.6% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 35.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $6.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.35.

In other news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $1,346,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total value of $1,214,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,187,217 shares of company stock valued at $429,841,069. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $185.90 on Thursday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $121.47 and a 52 week high of $207.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.60. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

