Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,056 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.66% of BayCom worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCML. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

BCML stock remained flat at $$21.89 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,520. BayCom Corp has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.37.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BayCom Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCML shares. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on BayCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

