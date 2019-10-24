Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,751,769,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,696,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,481,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,300,000. Finally, General Atlantic LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,389,000.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,079. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $101.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.74.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.