Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 218,533 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Immersion during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Immersion by 979.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Immersion during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Immersion during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IMMR shares. BidaskClub lowered Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Immersion in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Shares of Immersion stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 132,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,769. The firm has a market cap of $256.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 million. Immersion had a negative net margin of 82.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Raging Capital Management, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 62,499 shares of company stock valued at $484,717. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

