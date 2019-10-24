Essentia Reaches Market Capitalization of $364,329.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 24th. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 30% against the US dollar. Essentia has a total market cap of $364,329.00 and approximately $39,608.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Ethfinex, Bilaxy and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Essentia alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00042527 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $464.33 or 0.06188826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000429 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00045528 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

ESS is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,918,920 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Hotbit, BitForex, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.