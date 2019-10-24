ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.50

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.50 and last traded at $86.05, with a volume of 1852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.51.

ESE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.01. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.