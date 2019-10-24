Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

ETRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 target price on Equitrans Midstream and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Shares of ETRN traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,840. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $23.47.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $406.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million.

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $220,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas F. Karam acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $1,611,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 121,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,423 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 2,565.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 906,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after buying an additional 872,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,783,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,870,000 after purchasing an additional 679,080 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 258.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 742,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 535,602 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,279,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,777,000 after purchasing an additional 513,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 806.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 561,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 499,912 shares during the last quarter.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

