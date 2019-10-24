Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CNO Financial Group Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. B. Riley also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

CNO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $19.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. CNO Financial Group had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $979.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,008,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,535,000 after acquiring an additional 614,372 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,307,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,851,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,855,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,851 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,853,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,518 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,433,000 after acquiring an additional 539,021 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 9,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $150,075.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,946.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

