Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,793,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 39,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQNR opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.77.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

