Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.52. 2,682,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Equifax has a 1-year low of $88.68 and a 1-year high of $148.59. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Equifax from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Equifax to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Equifax from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.91.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

