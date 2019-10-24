EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Price Up 3.3%

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) shares rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.73 and last traded at $69.86, approximately 290,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,265,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.66.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average is $84.57.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 147.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

