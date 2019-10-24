EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 13,345 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Foresters Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 53.8% in the second quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.95. 1,635,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,732. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.70. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $111.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

