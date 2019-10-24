Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,729 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,729 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of AES worth $19,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AES. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price objective on shares of AES and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.64.

In related news, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $287,487.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,185.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. AES Corp has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. AES had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

