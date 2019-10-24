Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 154,183 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,183 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.65% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $17,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,310,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 22,732 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.00. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $37.05.

