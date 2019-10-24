Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 69,434 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 45.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,434 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $16,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 79.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,150,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,695 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 78.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,334,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $821,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,262 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 981,838.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,109,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $60,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $74.81 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $83.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average is $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.17.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,426.55%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.84%.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $99,778.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,993.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.71.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.