Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $18.37 Million Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,223,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,457 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $18,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGX. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,062,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,659 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,605,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,742,000 after purchasing an additional 759,063 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,234,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,957,000 after purchasing an additional 747,608 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,645,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after purchasing an additional 739,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,755,000 after purchasing an additional 575,502 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $15.13.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0669 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

