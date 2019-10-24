Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,804 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 6.2% of Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $23,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3,750.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,978,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,537,844 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4,745.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,845,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,536 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.4% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,375,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,438,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $618,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 22,050,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 37,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,377. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.4425 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

