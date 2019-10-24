EnterCoin Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. EnterCoin has a market cap of $48,932.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00042518 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $455.19 or 0.06109954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000429 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000273 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00044760 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00032092 BTC.

EnterCoin Token Profile

ENTRC is a token. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,944,374 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

