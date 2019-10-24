Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) Insider Acquires £409,403.64 in Stock

Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 2,154,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £409,403.64 ($534,958.37).

Amjad Bseisu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enquest alerts:

On Tuesday, October 1st, Amjad Bseisu purchased 120,686 shares of Enquest stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £22,930.34 ($29,962.55).

On Friday, September 13th, Amjad Bseisu purchased 896,793 shares of Enquest stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £170,390.67 ($222,645.59).

Shares of ENQ opened at GBX 18.39 ($0.24) on Thursday. Enquest Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 15.26 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 31 ($0.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $311.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Enquest in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Enquest from GBX 23 ($0.30) to GBX 21 ($0.27) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Enquest from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 15 ($0.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Enquest presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 20.20 ($0.26).

About Enquest

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Enquest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enquest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.