ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €15.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Independent Research set a €15.10 ($17.56) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.83 ($19.57).

ETR:ENI traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €14.14 ($16.44). The stock had a trading volume of 12,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a twelve month low of €12.80 ($14.89) and a twelve month high of €16.02 ($18.63). The stock has a market cap of $51.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

