Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Shares of Engagement Labs Inc (CVE:EL) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 279613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05.

Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.96 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Engagement Labs Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry. The company offers TotalSocial, a platform to measure online and offline conversations in a single scoring system comprising TotalSocial SCORECARD for scores and metrics through an online portal; TotalSocial DIAGNOSTICS for dedicated account management; and TotalSocial PREDICT for modeling the impact on business.

