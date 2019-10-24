Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.79.

Several analysts have commented on ERF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC set a $15.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 118.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 649,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 352,718 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Enerplus by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,717,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,806,000 after buying an additional 124,800 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Enerplus by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 451,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 104,121 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Enerplus by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 19,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ERF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,827. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $240.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Enerplus had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 18.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enerplus will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.26%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

