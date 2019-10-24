Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Shares Down 1.1%

Endeavour Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:EDVMF)’s share price was down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.42 and last traded at $17.50, approximately 6,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 9,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24.

About Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.