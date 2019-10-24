Elite (1337) Hits Market Cap of $331,363.00

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 24th. Elite has a market capitalization of $331,363.00 and $8.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Elite has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003799 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00001000 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001848 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00063502 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Elite Profile

Elite (CRYPTO:1337) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,309,001,582 coins and its circulating supply is 26,506,648,467 coins. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elite is www.elitecurrency.info . Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elite using one of the exchanges listed above.

