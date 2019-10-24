Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,248 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,017 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,529,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,962 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $855,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $73,201.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,430.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,609,608 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $121.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

Shares of EA opened at $95.95 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $108.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 42.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

