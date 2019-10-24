ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.97

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 240625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HSBC upgraded ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

