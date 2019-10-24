Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.12 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

Shares of ERI opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.24. Eldorado Resorts has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $54.99.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $637.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.74 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director James B. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,390.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hawkins bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,177.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

See Also: Yield Curve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.