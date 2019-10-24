Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.12 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.
Shares of ERI opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.24. Eldorado Resorts has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $54.99.
In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director James B. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,390.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hawkins bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,177.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.
Eldorado Resorts Company Profile
Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.
