Elastic (OTCMKTS:ESTC) Trading 1.3% Higher

Elastic N.V. (OTCMKTS:ESTC)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.97 and last traded at $71.69, 4,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,027,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.75.

Elastic (OTCMKTS:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $89.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.22 million.

Elastic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESTC)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.