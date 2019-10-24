ELA Coin One Day Volume Reaches $155,404.00 (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One ELA Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex. Over the last week, ELA Coin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. ELA Coin has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $155,404.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ELA Coin Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,238,883 tokens. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain . The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain . ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

