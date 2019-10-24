eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.14). eHealth reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 172.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.98 million. eHealth had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EHTH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $125.00 target price on shares of eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

In related news, CMO Timothy C. Hannan sold 19,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $2,043,196.95. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,145.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beth A. Brooke bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,310.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $374,440 and sold 168,627 shares worth $17,476,948. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in eHealth by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in eHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in eHealth by 31.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in eHealth by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in eHealth by 138.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eHealth stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.04. 962,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,247. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.90. eHealth has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $112.22.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.