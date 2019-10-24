Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-5.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.34. The company issued revenue guidance of around top of $4-4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.50-5.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.44.

Shares of EW traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,212,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,879. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.73. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $238.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $2,266,078.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,019.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total transaction of $4,951,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,753,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,253 shares of company stock worth $29,736,031. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

