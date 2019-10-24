Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $214.83, but opened at $225.18. Edwards Lifesciences shares last traded at $228.86, with a volume of 3,212,200 shares traded.

The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.44.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total transaction of $4,951,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,753,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.74, for a total value of $1,693,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,987.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 137,253 shares of company stock worth $29,736,031 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

