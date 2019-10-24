Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.50-5.65 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $5.50-5.65 EPS.

Shares of EW stock traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.86. 3,183,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,740. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $238.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.44.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total transaction of $1,037,787.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,895.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $1,465,699.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,093,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,253 shares of company stock valued at $29,736,031. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

